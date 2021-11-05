SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NBIX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.