Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00084548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00100491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.07 or 1.00200107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.12 or 0.07258003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.