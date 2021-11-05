Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Raised to SEK 204

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from SEK 192 to SEK 204 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.7125 dividend. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

