Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $27,169,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

