Sylo Market Cap Hits $12.52 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Sylo has a market cap of $12.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

