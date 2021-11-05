Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

