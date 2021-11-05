Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Shares of SYNA opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $220.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

