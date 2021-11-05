SynLev 24 Hour Volume Hits $527,307.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. SynLev has a market cap of $131,188.86 and $527,307.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.