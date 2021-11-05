Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,501. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.
