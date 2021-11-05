Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,501. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.27 million. Sysmex had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

