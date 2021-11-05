T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $165.00 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

