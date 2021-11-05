T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,718. The company has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.18. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

