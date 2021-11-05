TaaS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.