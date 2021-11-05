Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $4.92 and $6.32. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $10.00, $4.92, $62.56, $119.16, $34.91, $45.75, $13.96, $5.22, $7.20, $6.32 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

