Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.
TTWO traded up $8.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.91. 2,906,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.