Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

TTWO traded up $8.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.91. 2,906,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.