Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.