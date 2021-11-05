Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.86 ($2.05). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 152.70 ($2.00), with a volume of 10,262,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.26.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,272 shares of company stock worth $10,475,059.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

