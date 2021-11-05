TD Securities Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$95.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$131.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.49. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

