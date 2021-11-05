TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

CUF.UN opened at C$11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$11.81.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.