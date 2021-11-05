TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CUF.UN opened at C$11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$11.81.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

