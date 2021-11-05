TD Securities Lowers Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

