TD Securities Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 price target (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of PPRQF stock remained flat at $$12.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

