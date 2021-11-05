TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TechTarget updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.77. 204,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

