Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.63

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.63 and traded as high as C$38.20. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$38.14, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

