Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.60

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 739680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

