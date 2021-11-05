Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $78,795.18 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50.

TDOC stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

