Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.15).

O2D stock opened at €2.39 ($2.81) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

