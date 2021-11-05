Tellor Market Capitalization Reaches $124.02 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $61.24 or 0.00100352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $124.02 million and $19.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00247518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00097164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,108,525 coins and its circulating supply is 2,025,366 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

