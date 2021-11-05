Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Telos worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $517,906.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,995,526. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.