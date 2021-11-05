Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Shares of TS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

