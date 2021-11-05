Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.
Shares of TS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
