Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $25.38

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $27.02. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). On average, analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

