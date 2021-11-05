Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 47,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $97.04 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

