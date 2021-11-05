Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terminix Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TMX stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

