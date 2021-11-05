Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

TX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,765. Ternium has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

