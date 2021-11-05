Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $44.05. Ternium shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 8,494 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,052,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,371,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

