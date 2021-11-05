Tether (USDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.43 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $71.86 billion and $78.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00083947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00083502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.85 or 0.07313911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,686.97 or 0.99568057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,357,845,272 coins and its circulating supply is 71,774,304,635 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

