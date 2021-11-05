Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.08

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.08 and last traded at $178.29, with a volume of 2310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

