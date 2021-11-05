Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI opened at $62.06 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.