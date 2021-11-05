Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.4% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

