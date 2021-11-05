Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Textron ended third-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. The company continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity and footprint worldwide. Solid order activities resulted in total backlog of $9.81 billion at third-quarter end. It boasts impressive financial ratios, thereby boosting investor confidence in this stock. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. The expansion of existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, imposed by the Trump administration, may hurt the stock. If a deadlier variant of coronavirus comes, it can adversely impact the company’s operating results.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 36,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,044. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. Textron has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

