Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Thales has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

