The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

The Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.00.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

