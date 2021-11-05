The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,018 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The AES by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 56,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

