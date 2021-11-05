The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WTER stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.96.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Alkaline Water will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

