The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $2998.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded The Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,914. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

