The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $59.08.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.