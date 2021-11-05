The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.