The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 123015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.