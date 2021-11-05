The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $62.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,133. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

