The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.02. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 20,827 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,095,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

