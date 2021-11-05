The Container Store Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of 726% compared to the average volume of 521 call options.

TCS stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.