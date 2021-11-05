The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.79% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $748,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

