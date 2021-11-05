The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S’s (DDRLF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Pareto Securities cut shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

